Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 15:31
European Investment Bank pledges €900 million in aid package for Spain's flood-hit areas
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has allocated €900 million in an aid Budget to help the recovery of Valencia’s worst-hit regions.
The aid model mirrors previous rapid-response action plans including that used by the EIB last September following floods in Central Europe.
The substantial budget will be targeted at reconstruction efforts in those regions heavily afflicted by floods in Valencia last week, where more than 200 people lost their lives and many others saw their livelihoods, homes and possessions washed away. The initiative hopes that the money will be used for critical infrastructure and support – including damaged homes, businesses and public organisations.
Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB highlighted the urgency of reconstruction projects in areas affected by changing climate changes, as they continue to threaten countries from across the globe – and increasingly so. Renovation projects should bear in mind the imposing risks of further climate change disasters in the future. On Tuesday, Calviño commented:”We must rebuild in a way that is better prepared for the future, using methods that can endure and protect against the more frequent and severe climate events we are facing,”
In Spain, Carlos Cuerpo, Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, gave sincere thanks to the EIB for such a quick and efficient activation of funds to support the most devastated regions of Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucia. In a press meeting on Tuesday, Cuerpo said: “It is reassuring that European institutions are fully committed to supporting member states in their most difficult times, a fundamental value of what Europe represents.”
The EIB also pledged its multi-level collaboration with Spanish authorities, whether that be national, regional, or local and vows that where required, additional measures can be implemented.
The aid package comes just after Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, pledged a €10.6 billion aid package for flood-affected regions to be directed towards full recuperation of these areas. This was due for revision due to its financial implications for Spain’s national budget and was awaiting the EU’s announcement of its aid package.
Between 29-30 October, storms provoked by DANA caused havoc in several communities across Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucia when tsunami-like waters and unprecedented flooding and currents led to the deaths of 217 people with many still missing. Emergency services and volunteers are currently working tirelessly on the clean-up operation and continue to search for missing family and friends.
