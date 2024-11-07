Evening of rhythm

By Mitch Cordner • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 5:50 • 1 minute read

Both beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Credit: Facebook, Azahar County Line Dancing Costa Blanca.

Get ready to kick up your heels at the Azahar County Line Dancing event on November 10 from 5pm to 8pm at the Isla Bonita in Javea.

This fun-filled evening welcomes dance enthusiasts of all levels to join in a lively session of line dancing, where everyone can learn and enjoy the rhythm together. Under the guidance of professional instructor Nigel Hobman, participants will ease into a series of fun and invigorating dance routines, with opportunities for individual dance requests.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, you’ll find the atmosphere supportive and energetic, perfect for honing your skills while getting a workout.

Isla Bonita – is a venue described as a Mediterranean oasis in Javea – and will add to the experience, allowing dancers to unwind with a refreshing drink at the bar while the sun sets.

With easy parking available and entry priced at just €6 at the door, there’s no need for reservations – just come ready to dance and have fun! Join Azahar County Line Dancing for an unforgettable evening of music, movement and fun.

For more information, visit the Facebook page, email azaharcountylinedancing@gmail.com or call 644 724 244.