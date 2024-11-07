Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 17:10
• 1 minute read
Image: Jose Luis Nieto / Facebook
The UNED in Torrevieja is hosting a series of piano concerts in Almoradí, Rojales, and Orihuela.
The concerts will be performed by renowned pianist and composer José Luis Nieto from the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow.
The musician, recently honoured with the Diploma of Merit in Art and Music by the Provincial Council of Cádiz, will present an original interpretation of pieces by the celebrated composer Manuel de Falla, known for works like El Amor Brujo, Sombrero de Tres Picos, and Fantasia Baetica.
These concerts are part of a larger cultural initiative by the UNED in Torrevieja, which plans to include master classes and professional seminars on piano performance and contract management by Nieto next year. This November, with the support of the local councils of Almoradí, Rojales, and Orihuela, Nieto will give three performances in these nearby towns.
These events offer a unique chance to enjoy world-class music without travelling to major cities like Granada, Cádiz, Madrid, St. Petersburg, or New York.
Concerts scheduled for Friday, November 8, at 7:00.PM, at the Municipal Auditorium in Almoradí; Saturday, November 9, at 7:30.PM, at the Capitol Theatre in Rojales; and Sunday, November 10, at 7:00.PM, at the La Lonja Auditorium in Orihuela.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
