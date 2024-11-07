Fancy dress fiesta

By Mitch Cordner • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 14:45 • 1 minute read

Thousands will flock to Benidorm for the annual Fancy Dress Party. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

Benidorm is gearing up for its vibrant annual Fancy Dress Party – an exciting highlight in the local social calendar that promises an unforgettable spectacle on Thursday, November 14.

Known for drawing thousands of participants, this year’s event will bring cheer and colour to the streets of Rincón de Loix, with over 30 elaborate floats leading the way in a lively parade.

Since it began over 30 years ago, the Fancy Dress Party has evolved from a small gathering into one of Europe’s largest costume celebrations. This year, more than 30,000 attendees from across Europe are expected, donning creative costumes and enjoying a vibrant mix of dance troupes, percussion groups, and other entertainment.

The main attraction – a spectacular float parade – will begin at 4pm, setting a carnival-like atmosphere throughout the city.

The City Council of Benidorm has invested heavily in organising the event with road closures and extensive safety measures to accommodate the crowd. Approximately 50-60 local businesses are also joining the festivities, enhancing the celebration with food, drinks, and lively decorations, while showcasing the city’s welcoming spirit.

Each year, the party attracts a growing international crowd, showcasing Benidorm as a destination for vibrant and inclusive cultural festivities.