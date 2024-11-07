By Mitch Cordner • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 8:55 • 1 minute read

Ondara will host its traditional “Fair of Fairs” across three weekends starting on November 9.

Entering its 334th year, the event has been celebrated since 1690, emphasising its historical importance in promoting local commerce and community spirit! The first weekend will feature the Marina Alta Fair on November 9 and 10, showcasing local crafts, gastronomy, and cultural performances.

The Marina Alta Fair will unite 11 local municipalities, providing a platform for tourism and economic promotion, along with attractions like a rapid painting contest and a walking route through a “riuraus”, local traditional grape drying buildings.

Expect to see mediaeval fun on November 16 and 17, with activities like a mediaeval market, an animal fair and an exhibition of vintage vehicles.

The tivoli-like attraction fair will run for three weekends until November 24, offering rides and activities, with reduced prices for children on November 13 and 20. The second weekend’s fair of samples and purchases will focus on local commerce, featuring various businesses, workshops, and presentations, even a beauty pageant for dogs!

This vibrant event aims to engage the community, celebrate local culture, and ensure the historical legacy of Ondara continues to thrive. For more information, visit La Veu d’Ondara.