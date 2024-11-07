By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 07 Nov 2024 • 15:51 • 1 minute read

Yellow Jacket Wasp on Hive. Caption: David Hablützel from Pexels

Michael Sheehan, aged 56, died while gardening at his home in Cork after being stung by a swarm of wasps. Mr Sheehan was cutting a hedge when he accidentally disturbed the nest.

He collapsed at home, suffering what is believed to be an anaphylactic shock. Paramedics arrived to find Mr Sheehan already unconscious, reports the Irish Mirror.

Mr Sheehan’s death is not an isolated incident. Fatal anaphylactic shock caused by insect stings is, unfortunately, not uncommon.

According to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Mortality Database shared on the article What We Know about Sting-Related Deaths? Human Fatalities Caused by Hornet, Wasp and Bee Stings in Europe (1994–2016), the majority of fatalities in this period occurred in Western Europe (42.8%), followed by Eastern (31.9%), Southern (15.1%), and Northern Europe (10.1%), amounting to a total of 1,691 deaths.

In Spain alone – between 1999 and 2018 – hornets, bees, and wasps were responsible for 78 deaths, with 28 of these occurring in the Galician region. The most common cause in Galicia was stings from the Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), whose population has increased significantly in Europe in recent years.

Rise of wasp population

Which insects cause anaphylaxis?

Anaphylactic reactions can be triggered by insects of the Hymenoptera order, which includes over 150,000 species of flying and non-flying insects. The most clinically significant groups are the Apidae (bees), Vespidae (wasps, yellow jackets, hornets), and Formicidae (especially fire ants).

Human fatalities caused by wasp and bee stings

How can I prevent anaphylactic shock?

Anyone allergic to wasp or bee stings should carry an EpiPen (an adrenaline auto-injector). However, some individuals may be unaware they have this type of allergy, so an allergy test is highly recommended.

What triggers Hymenoptera stings?

Insect stings are typically triggered by disturbance, such as upsetting a solitary insect or a nest, leading to defensive stings.

