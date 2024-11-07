By Letara Draghia • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 10:53 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock, Alexandros Michailidis

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has signed three new agreements with Serbia, North Macedonia, and Kosovo, aimed at disrupting smuggling gangs operating across Europe.

Starmer emphasised the need for a “major upgrade” in international cooperation to tackle organised immigration crime. This announcement comes just ahead of his participation in a European Political Community (EPC) meeting, where he will chair discussions focused on migration.

Keir Starmer is targeting smugglers on the Western Balkan route

The three new agreements will enable increased shared intelligence, exchange of expertise, and coordinated operations between the UK and these Balkan countries. As reported by gov.uk, the Western Balkan region has become a crucial passage for migrants, with nearly 100,000 people passing through last year alone.

Starmer is expected to stress the shared responsibility of European countries to prevent further loss of life in the Channel and put an end to dangerous small boat crossings.

He said that all European countries bear a responsibility to “end the devastation caused by people smugglers and that lawful, international cooperation will be key to these efforts.”

Keir Starmer’s £150 million boost for border security

On Monday November 4, Starmer outlined a £150 million (€180 million) package dedicated to tackling the small boat crisis. According to him, solving the issue would be a “victory for humanity”. Central to this package is the UK’s newly formed Border Security Command, which has £75 million (€80 million) in additional funding. Starmer described as a key player in the efforts to dismantle organised immigration crime networks across the continent.

A united European front against smuggling gangs

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper echoed Starmer’s commitment to cross-border collaboration. “Cooperation with nations in the Western Balkans is absolutely key to dismantling the criminal networks that orchestrate the exploitation of vulnerable people for financial gain,” she stated. She also highlighted that working closely with these countries will enable authorities to map smuggling routes, thereby targeting gang leaders and breaking down their business models.

“Through our intensified work, criminals will soon realise they have nowhere to hide,” she said.

Keir Starmer’s meeting with the European Political Community (EPC)

Starmer plans to make international cooperation the focal point of his discussions with European leaders. Founded as a forum for the collaboration of 47 European countries, the EPC brings together heads of state to address collective challenges, from migration to security.

This push for an integrated approach underlines the UK’s message that no country can address this issue alone, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against illegal migration and organised crime in Europe.