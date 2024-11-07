By Mitch Cordner • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 19:58 • 1 minute read

Caption: The number of electric vehicles continues to fill the used car market. Credit: Shutterstock

A recent analysis has revealed that loyalty among Swedish car owners buying brand new electric vehicles (EV) is still high.

However, this is not the same trend among second-hand electric car owners.

Electric cars in Sweden

The report shows that over the past year, 85% of those who previously owned a brand new EV chose another electric model for their next purchase. This high loyalty rate shows that new-car buyers in Sweden remain committed to electric mobility despite economic challenges.

In contrast, loyalty is lower among second-hand EV buyers, with only 44% opting for another electric vehicle. That figure, however, did increase 4% from last year.

Second-hand electric cars

It stated that one explanation for this lower loyalty among second-hand owners could be that used car customers are often more price sensitive and look for the most economical option, where a good deal precedes the choice of car type.

It may also be because the supply of fossil-fuel cars is greater than the supply of rechargeable cars on the used market.

The added that regardless of the reason for the lower loyalty on the used market, they expect a continued increase in the loyalty of used electric cars as that market fills up with more rechargeable options in different price ranges.