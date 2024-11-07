By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 16:05 • 1 minute read

Morning traffic in the Ma-13. Credit: EWN

The Consell de Mallorca proposes to limit the number of vehicles on the island to address the ongoing road congestion, which is exacerbated by an influx of rental cars during high season.

To assess the situation, the Consell has released a study examining the island’s road capacity. Findings from the study indicate that the current volume of vehicles exceeds sustainable levels by between approximately 93,599 to 122,397 cars, suggesting that the ideal cap should fall between 834,263 and 863,061 vehicles.

Number of cars in Mallorca over sustainability levels

According to data from Cinesi, a consultancy which specialises in mobility and transport, 379,628 vehicles entered Mallorca in 2023, a 108% increase from 2017. This influx represents 35% to 40% of the total car fleet owned by residents. The report also reveals that tourist activity significantly contributes to daily journeys: between Palma and Calvià alone, tourists generate an average of 27,085 trips per day. For overall traffic (including residents and tourists), the busiest routes are between Palma and Marratxí, with an average of 131,887 daily trips, followed by Palma-Calvià with 101,798, and Palma-Llucmajor with 75,009.

Seosonal surcharge for non residents

Given these figures, the Consell is considering three key measures. The first is to limit vehicle entry through ports. The second involves capping the number of rental vehicles permitted on the island. The third measure would introduce a seasonal surcharge on vehicles not registered for road tax in the Balearics.

The study also suggests solutions that have been discussed in the past, such as expanding cycling infrastructure, restoring railway lines and creating exclusive lanes for buses.

Finally, the Consell notes that similar vehicle limit is already in place in Formentera and hopes that the Balearic Government will approve similar measures for Mallorca.