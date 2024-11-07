Menopause, a journey of transformation

By EWN • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 10:26 • 2 minutes read

Psychologist María Bolaños offers menopause support at Quirónsalud Credit: Quirónsalud

Menopause, an emotional journey of transformation beyond hormones.

Menopause is a natural stage in women’s lives that represents the end of menstruation and reproductive capacity. It means “last menstruation” and it happens when a woman has not had a period for a year, which generally takes place at the age of 45 to 55.

This stage comes with a number of hormonal changes that are a direct consequence of the reduction of oestrogen and progesterone and have a significant impact not only on the physical but also the emotional and psychological health of women.

“Many women enter this new stage with little information because they have not become conscious of it until they begin to notice the first body signals. Others choose to silence it because they associate it with the stigma of old age and feel the social pressure of having to keep a young image. For them getting to this stage can lead to frustration and shame”, explains María Bolaños, a Specialist Doctor of the Psychology Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital.

When one thinks of the term “menopause”, the symptoms that are most commonly associated are hot flushes, insomnia, mood changes, irritability, weight gain, concentration issues or decreased libido. Our expert states that “all of them can be a consequence of the hormonal changes, but we cannot forget there are also emotional factors that impact this stage”.

In the psychological aspect, María Bolaños highlights that the entering of women into this new stage of their lives implies an “emotional journey”. In order to travel this journey healthily it is necessary “for every woman to adequately manage the life events happening to her, manage their expectations or beliefs about menopause and, lastly, their lifestyle previous to menopause”.

At the Psychology Unit, women are supported through this life change that is a turning point for them and for which there is not one single or predominant approach. In this respect, our Psychologist explains that “there are women who feel uncertain because they feel more vulnerable and at greater risk of suffering from diseases such as osteoporosis or cardiovascular issues. Others feel they have lost their identity as women as a consequence of having lost their reproductive capacity and, others feel this stage is a liberation from the pain associated to menstruation and the possibility of unwanted pregnancies”. Our Specialist describes a minority percentage of women who face menopause from the point of view of acceptance and “connect with a stage of wisdom that leads them to a reassessment of their life purpose or an opportunity to rediscover themselves”.

Whichever may be the personal circumstances, María Bolaños recommends all women who feel overwhelmed or surpassed at this stage of their lives, to feel free to seek the advice of a professional to help them with their concerns. She highlights the importance of a fully-comprehensive approach to include psychological support. In her opinion, it is important “for women to see us as friends in the journey, who can help and offer them management tools so that their experience is neither distressing nor hard to overcome”.

Sponsored