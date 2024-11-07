By Nina Cook • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Mike Tyson opens up about his health challenges he prepares for a return to the ring. Credit: @miketyson/ig

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has openly discussed his mental health struggles over the years, but ahead of his return to the ring on November 15, he has also revealed the impact of age-related hormone decline.

The former heavyweight champion, known for his ferocity, embraces vulnerability by opening up about the use of testosterone therapy, as well as his enduring battle with mental health issues.

Mike Tyson opens up about health challenges

Tyson, 58, explained that he began testosterone therapy as his levels dropped significantly, affecting his physical and mental wellbeing. “There’s this misconception that if men take testosterone, it’s because something’s wrong with them,” Tyson shared. “But from the age of 30, no matter how healthy you are, your testosterone levels drop.” For Tyson, therapy has helped stabilise his energy, mood, and overall health. He believes testosterone therapy for ageing men should be as widely accepted as a daily supplement, due to its role in maintaining strength, stamina, and mental resilience.

Testosterone supplements have become increasingly popular among male celebrities who seek to retain vitality as they age. Actor Sylvester Stallone, for example, has openly credited testosterone therapy for supporting his health and fitness into his seventies. Similarly, NFL quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly explored the benefits of testosterone treatments, promoting their role in supporting longevity and a high-performance lifestyle.

Alongside his physical challenges, Tyson has been vocal about his mental health journey, particularly his experiences with drug addiction and ongoing mental illness. He has spoken openly about battles with depression and anxiety, admitting that despite overcoming substance abuse, he continues to confront mental health struggles. “I still have struggles with my mental wellbeing,” he said, “but thankfully, I now have better tools.” Tyson’s mental health strategy is centred on self-reflection and honesty.

“I feel great when I do self-inventory and become honest with myself,” he noted, adding that people often place blame on others instead of understanding their own role in life’s challenges. “You can redirect your life at any time, but only if you’re honest with yourself about how you got to where you are.”

Mike Tyson returns to the ring for first time in 19 years

Despite these challenges, Tyson is training for a return to the ring on November 15, 2024, which will be his first fight since 2005. The decision to return underscores his determination to continue following his passion for boxing, even in the face of health struggles. Tyson’s openness about his journey offers a powerful message about vulnerability, self-honesty, and the importance of confronting mental and physical health issues head-on.

