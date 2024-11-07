By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 07 Nov 2024 • 17:37 • 1 minute read

San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy. Credit: Facebook:S. Pellegrino Young Chef Academy

Minorcan José María Borrás has just been crowned the best young chef in the Iberian region at the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy competition.

After over six months of hard work alongside his mentor Andreu Genestra, Borrás will now go on to represent Spain and Portugal at the 2025 World Grand Final, where he’ll compete for the top young chef title globally.

For this next stage, Borrás will work with his new mentor, renowned Portuguese chef José Avillez, known for his two-Michelin-starred Belcanto restaurant in Lisbon.

TOP YOUNG CHEFS IN THE WORLD: Borrás will represent Spain and Portugal

The dish that earned him the top spot is his Langostino y Cochinillo Balear, a creative take that captures the flavours of the Mediterranean while focusing on sustainability bringing together the culinary traditions of Mallorca and Menorca, with an emphasis on local ingredients and sustainable practices.

The jury, featuring celebrated chefs like Portugal’s José Avillez, Quique Dacosta, Martina Puigvert, and Rui Silvestre, praised the young Menorcan’s talent.

In addition to the main award, Borrás received the Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy, further recognising his vision.