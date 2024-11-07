Murcia unemployment falls to 16-year low

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 13:31 • 1 minute read

Jobs Rice in Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ Gorodenkoff

THE Region of Murcia is celebrating a significant drop in unemployment, with numbers falling by 4.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2024.

Job gains drive regional unemployment rate

This decline means that only 94,100 people are currently unemployed, marking the lowest figure for a third quarter in 16 years. The unemployment rate now stands at 11.95 per cent, following the creation of 10,700 new jobs during this period.

Women benefit most from job growth, while male unemployment rises

Despite the overall positive trend, there are some mixed results. While unemployment among women has decreased by 12,500, rising by 19.2 per cent among men. Additionally, the youth unemployment rate has crept up to 24.24 per cent, with 100 more young people facing joblessness this quarter.

Private sector leads in job creation across the region

Most new jobs were generated in the private sector, contributing to an increase in employment. However, the agricultural and industrial sectors saw an uptick in job losses, which highlights the ongoing challenges in these areas.

Residents hopeful as employment trends improve

With two consecutive quarters of declining unemployment, residents are hopeful that this trend will continue, improving the region’s economic outlook as it moves into the winter months.

