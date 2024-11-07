Murcia unemployment falls to 16-year low

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 13:31
• 1 minute read
Jobs Rice in Murcia
Image: Shutterstock/ Gorodenkoff
THE Region of Murcia is celebrating a significant drop in unemployment, with numbers falling by 4.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2024.
This decline means that only 94,100 people are currently unemployed, marking the lowest figure for a third quarter in 16 years. The unemployment rate now stands at 11.95 per cent, following the creation of 10,700 new jobs during this period.
Despite the overall positive trend, there are some mixed results. While unemployment among women has decreased by 12,500, rising by 19.2 per cent among men. Additionally, the youth unemployment rate has crept up to 24.24 per cent, with 100 more young people facing joblessness this quarter.
Most new jobs were generated in the private sector, contributing to an increase in employment. However, the agricultural and industrial sectors saw an uptick in job losses, which highlights the ongoing challenges in these areas.
With two consecutive quarters of declining unemployment, residents are hopeful that this trend will continue, improving the region’s economic outlook as it moves into the winter months.
Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.