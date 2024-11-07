By Gemma Middleton • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 12:40 • 2 minutes read

Netflix offices raided in Paris and Amsterdam due to suspected tax fraud. (Photo: Netflix Brand Assests Logos)

Police and fraud experts raided Netflix’s offices in Paris and Amsterdam to investigate possible tax fraud. Dutch authorities said they were acting at the request of the French authorities. Investigators searched the offices in France and the Netherlands on Tuesday, November 5th, as prosecutors opened an investigation into suspected financial fraud, officials have stated.

The French and the Netherlands police are working together to investigate Netflix for tax fraud

The press has been informed that the search is part of a probe opened in November 2022 to investigate “covering up serious tax fraud and off-the-books work.”The Paris investigation was opened by the Parquet National Financier (PNF), which often investigates big international companies regarding financial crime and corruption. A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement: “We are cooperating with the authorities in France, where Netflix is a significant contributor to the local economy, and we comply with the tax laws and regulations in all the countries in which we operate,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Netflix has offices in many different countries

A raid was carried out simultaneously in Amsterdam, where the company’s European headquarters are based. Emma Bosma, a spokesperson for the National Office for Serious Fraud, Environmental Crime and Asset Confiscation, said “The raid was carried out at the request of French authorities. Cooperation between the French and Dutch authorities has been underway for many months as part of these proceedings,” The reason behind the investigation has not yet been made clear. European tax authorities often have difficulties with large companies as they cross many international borders.

Netflix may avoid tax fraud charges if they make additional tax payments

In France, the launch of such a probe does not imply criminal charges and the case might not necessarily go to trial. A French news website reported last year that tax authorities were suspicious of Netflix Services France Because they submitted accounts showing a low turnover despite a high number of paying customers. The French subsidiary paid less than €1 million in corporate taxes, by involving a separate unit registered in the Netherlands. Netflix opened its office in Paris in 2020 and employs around 40 people. Netflix has also had issues with Italian tax authorities in the past which was resolved by Netflix making an additional tax payment of €55.8 million.