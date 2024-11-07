 Passion & art of Tablao Flamenco Marbella.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 13:50 • 2 minutes read

There are flamenco shows all over Spain, but very few give quite the same authenticity and emotion as the Tablao Flamenco Marbella, where it is impossible not to be carried away by the fever, passion, and character of the South.

The fourth wall is not only opened here; the audience becomes participants in a close-quarters relationship with the performers. There is no stage as the entire space envelopes participants in the sounds, rhythms, and swirling fabrics of dancers. This is an immersive experience in an intimate and entirely one-of-a-kind space.

Tabao Flamenco Marbella is celebrating 60 years, and on Saturday, November 16, there is an excuse to celebrate a double Flamenco party with International Flamenco Day. Throughout the years of this iconic location in the Costa del Sol, many famous faces have been drawn in to seek influence and inspiration, such as Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, and David Bowie.

Each week, the best artists in the world of Flamenco grace the floor of this iconic venue, along with fresh, passionate, upcoming talent. Some of the best musicians, singers, and dancers have already left their mark on this classic venue, such as globally recognised Rafael Amargo, one of the purest essences of Flamenco.

Entering the Tablao Flamenco Marbella is like walking through a time tunnel back to the golden age of Marbella. Situated in the heart of Marbella’s Old Town, in the Plaza de Santo Cristo, next to the hermitage of the same name, the unmissable yellow façade of this steadfast landmark of the city’s cultural scene has been the beating heart behind Marbella’s true identity through all of its transformations. The place is the guardian of the city’s true self; while skyscrapers and super yachts may come and go, El Tablao Flamenco Marbella will always remain.

The identity of the Tablao Flamenco Marbella is also represented in the tradition in the food and drink on offer, giving a taste of the tradition of the Tablao. Spanish Pata Negra ham, a rack of lamb ribs, and seafood conserves from some of the highest quality producers are among the choices on offer.

A show of almost 2 hours in a fully immersive Flamenco experience full of fiery passion with delicious sangria and traditional food at one of the most reasonable prices on the Marbella map. A celebration of Tablao Flamenco Marbella on its 60th anniversary, being so close to International Flamenco Day, is an unmissable event.