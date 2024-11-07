By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 15:58 • 1 minute read

The councillor of Ayto. Palma, Llorenç Bauzà, and the president of the “placers” of Pere Garau, Paquita Bonnín. Credot: Ajuntament de Palma

The Pere Garau Market in Palma has been honoured at the first gala of the Confederación de Mercados Tradicionales de España in Sevilla, receiving an award for the best collective commercial initiative. The Confederación highlights the market as a notable success story and suggests it could serve as a model for revitalising other markets facing challenges.

At present, only one stall remains available for rent at Pere Garau, a remarkable turnaround, as just a year ago, 14 stalls were vacant, putting the market’s viability at risk. Thanks to a carefully implemented strategic plan, the market has been able to reopen most of the stalls, drawing in new traders and offering a wider variety of products.

The Palma marke priorises quality over quantity

Pere Garau has resisted the trend of becoming a gastronomic market, instead remaining committed to providing fresh, high-quality ingredients, from local Mallorcan produce to gourmet items. The market’s success is also built on the strong bond between vendors and the local community, where the tradition of shopping at the market on Thursdays and Saturdays remains alive. Residents welcome the dedication and investment that have revitalised their neighbourhood market.

Open-air market days at Pere Garau are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings.

