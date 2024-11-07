By Johanna Gardener • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 14:40 • 2 minutes read

Donald Tusk pledges stronger relations between Poland and the US following US election result Credit: Shutterstock: paparazza

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged to build stronger relations with the US following Donald Trump’s ascensión to victory in the recent US elections.

Trump triumphed over Kamala Harris to win the majority of votes and was elected as US President for the second time despite a controversial and highly polarised election campaign. Now, Donald Tusk says that following the presidential election, Poland will be working towards further collaboration with the United States.

Dusk calls for improvement of transatlantic relations with the US

Tusk spoke to reporters before leaving for an EU Summit in Budapest, which will take place today and tomorrow . It is expected that Trump’s return to power in the White House andf the collapse of Germany’s coalition will be key points for discussion. Tusk said that strengthening transatlantic relations between countries, regardless of their leadership, should be tantamount to moving forward in the EU. The Polish Prime Minister stated: “With President Trump we will work on strengthening Polish-U.S. relations.” Tusk added: “If we expect certain changes or turbulence in geopolitics and the international situation, then both Europe and Poland should effectively take care of the best possible transatlantic relations.”

Donald Tusk: “The era of geopolitical outsourcing is over”

Before the voting process closed and Trump was elected, Tusk posted on X (formerly Twitter) that regardless of the election result, “the era of geopolitical outsourcing is over.”

Poland is in the US-led NATO military alliance. Tusk questions Trump’s policy

Amid global conflict, especially in this case with regards to Ukraine, Trump’s victory has become rather contentious as it is not certain which way his policy on the war with Ukraine will go. Despite vowing to end the war in Ukraine, swiftly and efficidently, Trump has not elaborated on an action plan in order to achieve this. Other uncertainties include how he will mitigate the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, which includes Poland as an ally. Trump was known to criticise NATO in his previous presidency term saying that the United States was shouldering the lion’s share of the burden and called for greater contribution from EU countries.

Will Trump bring world peace?

It remains to be seen whether Trump’s Presidency will prompt an end to the global conflict, which is devastating countries across the planet and threatening countries on its borders and in its alliances. Many believe that Trump’s promises for world peace and economic stability are built on pompous, overshot lies, whilst others have every faith that, as a leader who never generated war during his term as President, he stands a good chance of leading a superpower and influencing others in the quest for peace.

