 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2053
WORD SPIRAL

1 Crab; 2 Boot; 3 Taxi; 4 Inch; 5 Hush; 6 Hard; 7 Derv; 8 Vest; 9 Thaw; 10 Wild; 11 Drab; 12 Bloc; 13 Chic; 14 Chop; 15 Plod; 16 Diva. VIVALDI

QUICK QUIZ

1 Angel of the North; 2 1642; 3 Robert Wise; 4 Gemini; 5 Dorset; 6 Earthquakes; 7 Kentucky; 8 A bear; 9 Argentina; 10 Maryland.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Play; 3 All sorts; 8 Asps; 9 Intended; 11 Board meeting; 13 Letter; 14 Ornate; 17 Schoolmaster; 20 Class war; 21 Asti; 22 Steeples; 23 Sees. Down: 1 Play ball; 2 Asphalt; 4 Linnet; 5 Stentorian; 6 Redan; 7 Side; 10 Idle gossip; 12 Near miss; 15 Artiste; 16 Please; 18 Clare; 19 Acts.

QUICK

Across: 5 Once; 7 Dishwasher; 8 Bump; 10 Swan; 12 Via; 13 Static; 16 Fibre; 18 War; 20 Road; 21 Coax; 22 Rob; 24 Melon; 25 Pilots; 26 Ego; 27 Bald; 29 Buzz; 33 Immaterial; 34 Reap. Down: 1 Rib; 2 Chew; 3 Darn; 4 Shy; 5 Orb; 6 Comic; 9 Avert; 10 Safari; 11 Raw; 13 Seems; 14 Taco; 15 Ironed; 17 Idol; 19 Axiom; 23 Bog; 25 Pause; 27 Both; 28 Lira; 30 Zip; 31 Emu; 32 Bad.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Alfombra, 7 Herir, 8 Proverbio, 9 Aún, 10 Eyes, 11 Queens, 13 Basura, 14 Pecera, 17 Sentir, 18 Jugs, 20 Now, 22 Resfriado, 23 Ebano, 24 Eyebrows.
Down: 1 Apple, 2 Flowers, 3 Miel, 4 Rub out, 5 Gruas, 6 Grandma, 7 However, 12 Granero, 13 Blanket, 15 Educado, 16 Pigsty, 17 Swear, 19 Scots, 21 Crab.

NONAGRAM

berg, bier, bite, gibe, jibe, jute, rite, tier, tire, true, tube, urge, biter, brute, buret, butte, giber, rebut, rejig, tiger, titer, titre, tribe, trite, tuber, uteri, utter, bitter, butter, gutter, jitter, guttier, tribute, JITTERBUG.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2053
Easy Sudoku 2053

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2053
Hard Sudoku 2053

GOGEN

Gogen 2053
Gogen 2053

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2053
Alphamuddle 2053
