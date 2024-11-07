Puzzle Solutions Edition 2053

By Eugenia • Updated: 07 Nov 2024 • 10:50 • 1 minute read

2053

WORD SPIRAL

1 Crab; 2 Boot; 3 Taxi; 4 Inch; 5 Hush; 6 Hard; 7 Derv; 8 Vest; 9 Thaw; 10 Wild; 11 Drab; 12 Bloc; 13 Chic; 14 Chop; 15 Plod; 16 Diva. VIVALDI

QUICK QUIZ

1 Angel of the North; 2 1642; 3 Robert Wise; 4 Gemini; 5 Dorset; 6 Earthquakes; 7 Kentucky; 8 A bear; 9 Argentina; 10 Maryland.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Play; 3 All sorts; 8 Asps; 9 Intended; 11 Board meeting; 13 Letter; 14 Ornate; 17 Schoolmaster; 20 Class war; 21 Asti; 22 Steeples; 23 Sees. Down: 1 Play ball; 2 Asphalt; 4 Linnet; 5 Stentorian; 6 Redan; 7 Side; 10 Idle gossip; 12 Near miss; 15 Artiste; 16 Please; 18 Clare; 19 Acts.

QUICK

Across: 5 Once; 7 Dishwasher; 8 Bump; 10 Swan; 12 Via; 13 Static; 16 Fibre; 18 War; 20 Road; 21 Coax; 22 Rob; 24 Melon; 25 Pilots; 26 Ego; 27 Bald; 29 Buzz; 33 Immaterial; 34 Reap. Down: 1 Rib; 2 Chew; 3 Darn; 4 Shy; 5 Orb; 6 Comic; 9 Avert; 10 Safari; 11 Raw; 13 Seems; 14 Taco; 15 Ironed; 17 Idol; 19 Axiom; 23 Bog; 25 Pause; 27 Both; 28 Lira; 30 Zip; 31 Emu; 32 Bad.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Alfombra, 7 Herir, 8 Proverbio, 9 Aún, 10 Eyes, 11 Queens, 13 Basura, 14 Pecera, 17 Sentir, 18 Jugs, 20 Now, 22 Resfriado, 23 Ebano, 24 Eyebrows.

Down: 1 Apple, 2 Flowers, 3 Miel, 4 Rub out, 5 Gruas, 6 Grandma, 7 However, 12 Granero, 13 Blanket, 15 Educado, 16 Pigsty, 17 Swear, 19 Scots, 21 Crab.

NONAGRAM

berg, bier, bite, gibe, jibe, jute, rite, tier, tire, true, tube, urge, biter, brute, buret, butte, giber, rebut, rejig, tiger, titer, titre, tribe, trite, tuber, uteri, utter, bitter, butter, gutter, jitter, guttier, tribute, JITTERBUG.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE