Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 14:13
La Viñuela water levels rise
Image: Facebook/ Mari Carmen Aragon Lopez
ONE of the only positives to draw from last week’s rainfall was the fact that La Viñuela Reservoir gained a much-needed boost, adding 2.53 cubic hectometres of water.
As of November 4, it holds 24.63 cubic hectometres, a notable increase of nearly 12 compared to the same time last year, though still only 15 per cent of its full capacity. The region remains under severe drought, keeping agricultural water supply restrictions in place.
This reservoir serves the Axarquía region, which has seen increased efforts in water regeneration for agriculture. While recent rains have been a relief, long-term solutions are in progress, including plans for a future desalination plant to support both drinking water and irrigation needs.
While our actions are important, the responsibility for addressing long-term water scarcity rests primarily with the government and local authorities. Investments in sustainable water management, such as improving infrastructure, enhancing water recycling systems, and developing desalination plants, are essential to ensure a steady and reliable water supply. Policies that incentivise water conservation and protect natural water resources also play a critical role in tackling the broader issue of water scarcity. Only through collective action, including government leadership and public participation, can we effectively address this growing challenge.
