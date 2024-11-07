By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 14:13 • 1 minute read

La Viñuela water levels rise Image: Facebook/ Mari Carmen Aragon Lopez

ONE of the only positives to draw from last week’s rainfall was the fact that La Viñuela Reservoir gained a much-needed boost, adding 2.53 cubic hectometres of water.

Current water levels: A small but significant increase

As of November 4, it holds 24.63 cubic hectometres, a notable increase of nearly 12 compared to the same time last year, though still only 15 per cent of its full capacity. The region remains under severe drought, keeping agricultural water supply restrictions in place.

Looking Ahead: Solutions needed for sustainable water supply

This reservoir serves the Axarquía region, which has seen increased efforts in water regeneration for agriculture. While recent rains have been a relief, long-term solutions are in progress, including plans for a future desalination plant to support both drinking water and irrigation needs.

Simple steps everyone can take to save water:

Fix Leaks Promptly

A small drip can waste hundreds of liters of water per year. Check faucets, pipes, and toilets for leaks and repair them immediately. Use Water-Efficient Appliances

Installing water-saving devices like low-flow showerheads, faucet aerators, and efficient dishwashers can make a noticeable difference in daily water consumption. Shorten Showers

Reducing your shower time by just a few minutes can save gallons of water. Consider using a timer or turning off the water while lathering up. Watering Plants Responsibly

Water your garden early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce evaporation. Opt for drought-resistant plants that require less water overall. Use a Broom, Not a Hose

Rather than hosing down driveways or patios, use a broom to clean outdoor spaces and save the water for other essential uses.

But remember, larger solutions are needed

While our actions are important, the responsibility for addressing long-term water scarcity rests primarily with the government and local authorities. Investments in sustainable water management, such as improving infrastructure, enhancing water recycling systems, and developing desalination plants, are essential to ensure a steady and reliable water supply. Policies that incentivise water conservation and protect natural water resources also play a critical role in tackling the broader issue of water scarcity. Only through collective action, including government leadership and public participation, can we effectively address this growing challenge.

