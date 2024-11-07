Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 14:07
• 2 minutes read
Europeans ditch smartphones for dumbphones.
Credit: Shutterstock, Rui Elena
Europeans ditch smartphones for dumbphones. New trend: Spanish youngsters swap swipe for simplicity.
In a world where our screens rule our every waking hour, some European youngsters are chucking their high-tech gadgets for ‘dumbphones’ – and loving it! The new trend is taking Generation Z by storm, as more youngsters trade in their smartphones for old-school ‘bricks’ with only the basics: calling and texting.
In the age of TikTok and non-stop notifications, it seems Gen Z has had enough. They’re ditching the ‘swipe life’ to break free from technology’s grip, choosing the humble dumbphone for its simplicity and peace of mind. No Facebook, no Instagram, no endless scrolling – just a phone for, well, being a phone… what, what?…
Dumbphones, often costing less than €30, are a fraction of the price of a sleek smartphone. They’re also tougher, lasting longer on a single charge, and have fewer distractions, giving these young tech rebels a chance to live beyond the screen. “It’s like a digital detox,” says Irene Manterola, Marketing Director at Spanish tech firm SPC, who led a study on the rising trend in Spain. “Our research reveals how young people are craving simplicity and cutting down on screen time in a world that’s online 24/7.”
The study by SPC found that 12.2% of young Spaniards have already made the switch to a dumbphone, while nearly one in five knows someone who has gone ‘offline’ with a brick. The trend is particularly popular with Generation Z, born between 1995 and 2010 – a group who’ve never known a world without Wi-Fi.
Across Spain, searches for dumbphones have surged by 215% in the past year, according to data from price comparison site Idealo. This digital detox trend is spreading fast, with young Spaniards spending nearly 5 hours a day glued to their smartphones – about 20% of their waking hours. For those seeking an escape, the dumbphone is a gateway to a simpler life.
Studies, like one from Chicago’s Booth School of Business, show social media activates the same brain regions as addictive substances, leading to highs and lows, followed by ‘inexplicable’ anxiety and depression.
Is less really more?
Get more news from around Europe.
Find more Spanish news stories in English.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.