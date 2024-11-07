By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 14:07 • 2 minutes read

Europeans ditch smartphones for dumbphones. New trend: Spanish youngsters swap swipe for simplicity.

In a world where our screens rule our every waking hour, some European youngsters are chucking their high-tech gadgets for ‘dumbphones’ – and loving it! The new trend is taking Generation Z by storm, as more youngsters trade in their smartphones for old-school ‘bricks’ with only the basics: calling and texting.

In the age of TikTok and non-stop notifications, it seems Gen Z has had enough. They’re ditching the ‘swipe life’ to break free from technology’s grip, choosing the humble dumbphone for its simplicity and peace of mind. No Facebook, no Instagram, no endless scrolling – just a phone for, well, being a phone… what, what?…

Why a ‘dumb’ choice is smart

Dumbphones, often costing less than €30, are a fraction of the price of a sleek smartphone. They’re also tougher, lasting longer on a single charge, and have fewer distractions, giving these young tech rebels a chance to live beyond the screen. “It’s like a digital detox,” says Irene Manterola, Marketing Director at Spanish tech firm SPC, who led a study on the rising trend in Spain. “Our research reveals how young people are craving simplicity and cutting down on screen time in a world that’s online 24/7.”

Generation Z goes analogue

The study by SPC found that 12.2% of young Spaniards have already made the switch to a dumbphone, while nearly one in five knows someone who has gone ‘offline’ with a brick. The trend is particularly popular with Generation Z, born between 1995 and 2010 – a group who’ve never known a world without Wi-Fi.

Across Spain, searches for dumbphones have surged by 215% in the past year, according to data from price comparison site Idealo. This digital detox trend is spreading fast, with young Spaniards spending nearly 5 hours a day glued to their smartphones – about 20% of their waking hours. For those seeking an escape, the dumbphone is a gateway to a simpler life.

Phone-free for mental freedom

Studies, like one from Chicago’s Booth School of Business, show social media activates the same brain regions as addictive substances, leading to highs and lows, followed by ‘inexplicable’ anxiety and depression.

Is less really more?

