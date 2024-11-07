By Mitch Cordner • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 19:09 • 1 minute read

Caption: The video has been viewed by millions online. Credit: X. @worldstormm

A video that emerged from Altea has shown a driver recklessly ignoring safety barriers and driving into a flooded underpass, prompting police to address the incident. The man may now face a fine for his actions, which put himself and others at risk.

According to Deo Sánchez, Altea’s Councillor for Public Safety, the police report will determine the final penalty. This could include a fine of €200 for failing to stop at a designated STOP sign or €80 for disobeying a prohibited access sign.

The footage of the driver bypassing barriers and entering the flooded passage has gone viral, amassing millions of views and sparking outrage. Residents criticised the driver for reckless behaviour and highlighted the potential danger to himself and emergency responders.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as neighbours and the Local Police who were stationed nearby quickly intervened to rescue him.

The incident occurred despite an orange alert issued by the State Meteorological Agency, which advised residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. Garganes Street, one of Altea’s busiest roads, is prone to flooding, with barriers routinely placed to block access during heavy rain.