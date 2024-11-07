Ryanair over-the-top charges

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 07 Nov 2024 • 8:52 • 1 minute read

Ryanair cabin. Credit: Miguel Ángel Reinoso - X

Ryanair is headed for court once more over (alleged) abusive cabin baggage charges, which appear purely arbitrary.

A woman travelling from Sevilla to London was recently charged over €100 for excess hand luggage when there was absolutely nothing excessive about her case.

She was told she had to either pay a surcharge costing nearly as much as the flight itself or miss her seat on the plane, effectively leaving her stranded at the airport.

She had already paid the extra price for taking on board enough luggage to carry a change of clothes, but in spite of this, she was told that the concertina style case ‘could be opened to become bigger’. Ground crew for the airline thought it to be potentially, at some point, too large to fit in the overhead lockers.

Charges on Ryanair reach whole new level

But, thanks to the power of social media, she proved once more that an Internet connection is mightier than the sword. Her TikTok video racked up 500,000 views with the title ‘Ryanair has taken its baggage fee scandal to a whole new level.’

After having to pay for the over-the-top extra price at boarding, she wheeled her case down the gangway, and seeing there was no one present to carry it down and sling it into the hold, she just continued on and took it onto the plane. In the end, there was plenty of space in the overhead locker.

The biggest fines dished out in 2023 by the Spanish government’s ministry of social rights were given to the airlines easyJet, Ryanair, Vueling, and Volotea, who were all penalised after an investigation into abusive hand luggage policies. However, it seems the fines are not big enough to warrant the airline taking illegal surcharges out of their fly rules.