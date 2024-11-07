Seaside artisan market

By Mitch Cordner • Updated: 07 Nov 2024 • 11:53 • 1 minute read

Marvel at the range of local art and crafts along the shore. Credit: Association for the Improvement of Traditional and Current Arts and Crafts

ON Sundays in November, the Javea port boulevard will transform into a vibrant arts and crafts market, where local artisans proudly display their handcrafted creations from 11am to 2pm.

Each piece you’ll find has been lovingly made by skilled hands, offering unique items that range from decorative art to personalised gifts. This fair is more than just a simple market – it’s a gathering of creativity and craftsmanship, set against the stunning backdrop of Javea’s seafront.

What makes this fair especially inviting is the opportunity to request custom-made items. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind piece or a personalised gift, the artists are happy to take special orders and work with you to create something truly unique.

This Sunday market not only showcases the talent of local artisans but also provides a delightful way to spend your morning. Whether you’re shopping for handmade treasures or unique artwork, or simply enjoying the lively atmosphere, the Javea artisan market is a wonderful outing that combines art, culture and coastal beauty.

From December onwards, you’ll be able to enjoy the market on both Saturdays and Sundays, giving you even more opportunities to explore and find something special!

