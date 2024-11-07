Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 8:49
• 1 minute read
Image: Adapt Theatre Group.
Members of the ADAPT Theatre are frequently asked about the meaning of the word “guiri,” so here is their explanation.
Guiri (pronounced with a silent “u”) is a lighthearted term that Spaniards sometimes use to describe typical northern European visitors to Spain. It suggests a few classic stereotypes – think “socks and sandals” or lobster-red sunburn – but it can also be a general term to describe a certain type of visitor or resident in Spain without necessarily being insulting or unpleasant.
So, who are the seven guiris in this year’s version of Snow White? Well, you’ll have to come along to find out! Suffice it to say, ADAPT is happy to laugh at itself, playing up some of its members’ quirkiest characteristics to create a show that will be entertaining for everyone, both guiris and locals alike.
This year’s panto, Snow White and the Seven Guiris, will be performed on 28, 29, and 30 November at 7:00.PM, and on 1 December at midday, in the Salón de Actos, Casa de Cultura, c/Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, San Pedro del Pinatar.
The group is sponsored by the ADAPT Metal Detecting Group, and all money raised will go to local charities.
Tickets are just €4 and are available from Mail Pinatar, c/Reyes Católicos, San Pedro del Pinatar, and Bar Amigos (open afternoons). Alternatively, call Eric on (+34) 656361098.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
