Spread Holiday Cheer with The Food Fairies! Credit: Asociación Hadas Caradas (The Food Fairies)

As the festive season approaches, Asociación Hadas Caradas (The Food Fairies) are once again spreading joy to orphanages in the Malaga province with their annual Christmas gift appeal ‘Costa Christmas Collections’. This heart-warming initiative invites the community to make a child/young person’s Christmas extra special by donating a gift.



Here’s how you can help: purchase a new gift, wrap it beautifully and label it with the age and gender of the intended recipient and leave at one of the dedicated drop points along the coast for collection. Whether it’s a toy, book, or game, your thoughtful present will bring a smile to a child less fortunate, who would otherwise go without.

There is an increasingly large number of children varying in age currently living within orphanages across Malaga and with this in mind, this year gifts are being collected for both boys and girls of all ages from newborn through to eighteen.

Please remember, only new gifts are accepted to ensure every child receives a special and safe present. With the final date for drop off being Saturday, 7th December, let’s come together as a community to make this Christmas an unforgettable one for those less fortunate. After all, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than by sharing kindness and joy.

Please join The Food Fairies and help make a difference, one gift at a time.

For more information please feel free to contact jack@hadascaradas.org

For drop off points check out Facebook

