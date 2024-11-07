Strength in Numbers

By Mitch Cordner • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 23:25 • 1 minute read

Thousands of litres of water and milk, among other supplies have been donated. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

In an inspiring display of unity and generosity, communities across Costa Blanca North came together to provide much-needed relief for those impacted by the DANA storm. From essential supplies like water, milk and food, to assistance from local authorities, citizens and organisations, the collective response was quick and heartfelt.

Volunteers worked tirelessly alongside police and emergency teams to ensure that aid reached the areas in greatest need, offering both practical and emotional support to those affected.

At the Palau d’Esports in Benidorm, thousands of citizens gathered to donate critical supplies. Within just a few hours, nearly 20,000 litres of water and 10,000 litres of milk were dispatched to the province of Valencia.

The collection efforts by local councils amassed a huge amount of supplies, including one hundred thousand masks, hundreds of kilos of food, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, footwear and rainboots, all of which were promptly delivered to the Emergency Coordinator for distribution.

Trucks and vans were soon filled and sent to the hardest-hit areas that included diapers, baby food, bleach bottles, brooms and buckets to address the most pressing needs communicated by emergency responders.

Javea’s Local Police and Civil Protection teams also played a key role – travelling up to Valencia, specifically to the hard hit town of Catarroja, coordinating on-site aid, assisting in evacuations, and ensuring safe distribution of drinking water.

All these recent efforts showcase the incredible strength, resilience, and compassion of communities throughout the region, united in support of those affected by the DANA.

The outpouring of support from donors, volunteers and local authorities from Costa Blanca North communities has shown that even in the face of disaster, strength lies in unity. With continued support and solidarity, the impacted communities will have the strength and resources they need to rebuild.