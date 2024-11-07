By Nina Cook • Published: 07 Nov 2024 • 22:26 • 2 minutes read

“I am having a relationship with my pizza... and I really can't imagine being interested in anyone else, least of all the fountain-splashing tourists of Rome.”— Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert. Credit: Nina Cook

The Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most cherished landmarks, is getting a fresh dose of care and attention as it undergoes a €300,000 restoration in preparation for the Vatican’s Jubilee celebrations in 2025.

This 18th-century marvel – a blend of art, history, and a little bit of magic – is being cleaned of calcium deposits and rust, courtesy of Rome’s mineral-rich water, so it can continue captivating the millions who visit each year.

Trevi Fountain undergoes maintenance to keep Rome’s dreams flowing

For centuries, tourists have gathered at the Trevi to toss in a coin, each throwing a bit of hope into the fountain’s sparkling waters. The tradition – a promise that those who throw a coin with their right hand over their left shoulder will one day return to Rome – attracts visitors from all walks of life. For many, it’s a magical moment of connection, blending the personal with Rome’s shared cultural history. The money collected from the fountain, around €1.5 million annually, is donated to local charities, further embedding the fountain’s role in the heart of the community.

A rare opportunity to get up close and personal

With a temporary walkway installed for the restoration period, visitors can now get a closer look at Oceanus, the Greek sea god who dominates the scene, flanked by sea horses and Tritons. For a limited time, tourists can walk alongside this mythological figure and take in the stunning Baroque details of Nicola Salvi’s design. “The fountain will keep its magic,” said Rome’s cultural chief Miguel Gotor. “Our goal is to let the Trevi shine without taking away any of its soul.”

Trevi Fountain’s iconic past

The Trevi’s enchanting allure was immortalised in films like La Dolce Vita and Roman Holiday, where it provided Anita Ekberg a seductive spot to splash, and the backdrop to Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck’s unforgettable adventures in the Eternal City. The fountain has been a stage for many stories, love affairs, and countless wishes cast into its depths. While the Trevi’s magic will always remain untouched, Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, is considering an entry fee to help manage the ever-growing crowds – an idea sure to spark debate among both locals and travellers.

As you toss in a coin with one hand while your gelato melts in the other, the Trevi Fountain stands as a wellspring of hope, artistry, and dreams that flow freely through Rome’s heart. With this restoration, it will emerge refreshed, ready to shine in all its splendour for the Jubilee Year.

