By Aurelia Munoz •
Updated: 07 Nov 2024 • 15:03 • 1 minute read
Jorge Saucedo at work. Credit: Tiraflecha
The ensaimada, the iconic Mallorcan pastry, now has a vegan option: the sinsaimada. Tiraflecha, a café in Palma, caters to vegans and vegetarians with this green take on a beloved island classic.
Its Bolivian owner, Jorge Saucedo, is a trained baker who learned the art of bread-making from his father at a young age. After moving to Mallorca, he worked for the renowned bakery Forn de la Soca in Palma, where his passion for baking deepened as he learned the craft of traditional Mallorcan pastries.
However, it was during his time at the restaurant La Mujer de Verde in Santa Catalina that he created the vegan ensaimada recipe, which he named sinsaimada: a play on the Mallorcan word saïm, meaning pork lard, making it saïm-free.
Jorge eventually embarked on his own venture, opening Tiraflecha two years ago, a café and bar offering breakfast, lunch, homemade sourdough bread, and both savoury and sweet pastries.
The sinsaimadas also come in larger sizes (33cm) and can be filled with vegan Nocilla (a Spanish cocoa and hazelnut spread) or vegan cream. Additionally, Jorge’s vegan selection includes Mallorcan favourites like cocas with vegetable toppings, empanadas, and cocarrois.
For those interested, note that vegan pastries are produced in limited quantities, so it’s best to reserve 24 hours in advance via WhatsApp at (+34) 685 20 03 13 to avoid disappointment.
Tiraflecha is located at Carrer de la Fàbrica, 58 in Palma. Menus available at @tiraflechamallorca.
Visit othe vegan options in Mallorca.
