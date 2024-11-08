Almería: a European golfing hotspot

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Updated: 08 Nov 2024 • 23:17 • 1 minute read
Almería’s top courses attract Europe’s elite golfing talent. Credit: Corpi.es
Almería has become a sought-after destination for elite golfers across Europe, thanks to its exceptional courses, palm-tree-dotted landscapes, and favourable climate.
With world-class facilities and a growing reputation, the region now attracts top-tier golfing talent eager to practice and compete in ideal conditions.
Local golf courses, such as Desert Springs and La Envia Golf, offer challenging terrains and uniquely beautiful views, providing an appealing backdrop for both training and high-stakes tournaments. The region’s courses have hosted numerous national and international competitions, solidifying Almería’s standing on the European golfing circuit. Elite players and coaches praise Almería’s mix of natural beauty and high-quality facilities, drawing golfers seeking an optimal setting for skill development and competitive play.
The Provincial Council and tourism authorities have recognised the economic and cultural potential of this golfing boom, actively promoting Almería as a prime destination for sports tourism. This initiative raises Almería’s profile as a leading hub for golf enthusiasts, which in turn supports the local economy.
As Almería continues to attract the sport’s best, local officials are optimistic that these developments will contribute to long-term growth in tourism. With its excellent infrastructure and natural charm, Almería is set to maintain its place as a European golf hotspot, drawing more top talent and golf fans year after year.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
