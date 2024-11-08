By Nina Cook • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 0:30 • 1 minute read

Almeria celebrates International Flamenco Day—November 16—with passionate performances. Credit: bibliotecadelmar

Almería will celebrate International Flamenco Day with a vibrant programme to honour this UNESCO-recognised art form.

Organised by the Sociedad Guitarrística (guitar society) in partnership with the city’s Department of Tourism, the programme highlights flamenco’s cultural legacy with concerts, lectures, and masterclasses.

On Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 PM, guitarist Alejandro Hurtado will perform at the Yacimiento Arqueológico Barrio Andalusí, showcasing works by Julián Arcas, Francisco Tárrega, and Ramón Montoya. This concert promises an inspiring blend of classic flamenco guitar in a unique archaeological setting.

On Friday, November 15 at 7:30 PM, the Museo de la Guitarra (guitar museum) will host a lecture about “Carmencita, an International Star of Spanish Dance,” presented by University of Alicante professor Kiko Mora. Following the talk, attendees can enjoy a performance by the Grupo de Folklore ‘Alcazaba’ and a flamenco recital by Enrique Durán and Mari Gómez.

To mark International Flamenco Day itself, Saturday, 16 November, the Museo de la Guitarra will offer masterclasses in flamenco’s three core disciplines: singing with Alfonso Salmerón, dancing with Inés de Inés, and guitar with Antonio de Quero. A flashmob is also planned at Plaza de la Catedral, which will definitely be something to get your camera out for.

Guitar society president Joaquín Carrillo extended thanks to the tourism department, emphasising the importance of recognising Almeria’s contributions to flamenco and music. Locals are encouraged to seize this opportunity to celebrate our province’s amazing cultural heritage.

