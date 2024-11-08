Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 16:02 • 4 minutes read

Pub Quiz

LOOKING for a laid-back spot to catch a game, enjoy a meal, or test your trivia skills? The Hideaway Bar in La Herradura has you covered! Known for its warm atmosphere and daily food specials, this sports bar is a hit with locals and visitors on the Costa Tropical.

Mark your calendar for Wednesday, November 13 – the bar’s famous Pub Quiz kicks off at 7 pm, promising laughter, drinks, and some friendly competition. And the fun doesn’t stop there! Join in for a Pool Tournament on November 20 and Bingo on November 27. It’s the only spot in town where, as they say, ‘the more you drink, the smarter you get!’

Book your place by messaging them or calling +34 711 06 40 22. Great drinks and good times await at The Hideaway!

Theatre Show

MARK your calendars for an entertaining night at The Hub in Puente Don Manuel, where Valerie Molyneaux will perform ‘Shirley Valentine,’ a touching one-woman show based on Willy Russell’s iconic play. This heartfelt performance is set for November 30 and December 1, both at 7 pm.

In her portrayal of Shirley, Molyneaux brings to life a woman at a crossroads, filled with humour and tears. As Shirley steps outside her comfort zone, she takes on a journey of self-discovery that many will find relatable, blending laughter with moments of genuine emotion.

Tickets are just €8 and include a drink during the interval. To secure your spot, tickets must be prepaid at the ACA Charity shop next to The Hub, available on Fridays from 11 am to 1 pm. For more details, check out the ACA Hub on Facebook or call 643 979 085. Don’t miss this chance to witness an inspiring performance that explores the journey of rediscovering oneself!

Menopause Café

LYNNE Parkin, a holistic menopause coach, is inviting women to participate in a unique Menopause Cafe event. This innovative gathering combines physical activity with open discussions about menopause, offering a supportive environment for women to share experiences and gain knowledge.

Scheduled for Monday, November 18, from 10 am to 12 pm, the event will start at the Eclipse Restaurant where attendees will enjoy a scenic walk to the Torre del Mar lighthouse. Along the way, participants will engage in conversations about menopause-related topics, facilitated by Lynne Parkin.

The Menopause Cafe aims to create a respectful and confidential space where women can learn, connect, and support one another through their menopausal journey. After the walk, there will be a well-deserved break for coffee before returning to the starting point.

Women interested in joining this unique experience can contact Lynne Parkin at 0034 622 106 713 to confirm their attendance and receive further details.

Action for Animals

MARK your calendars for Wednesday, November 20, when the November Action for Animals Quiz Night comes to Restaurante Cerezo in Canillas de Albaida. Starting at 8 pm, this lively evening promises fun, competition, and community spirit, all for a great cause.

Entry is just €3 per person, with funds going directly toward helping local animals in need. Teams are limited to four players, so gather your best trivia buddies! With tables filling up fast, it’s best to reserve early. You can book from tomorrow by calling 642 199 382, commenting on one of the posts on Facebook in the local Facebook groups, or using Messenger. Don’t miss out on this chance to test your knowledge and make a difference—see you there!

Coraxalia Choir

THE Coraxalia multi-national choir, directed by Celia Varo Aragón, is inviting new singers to join their festive celebration of music this holiday season. Based in Vélez-Málaga, the choir meets every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the Casa Hermandad de la Cofradía de los Estudiantes, located at Plaza de los Sastres, 1, right by San Juan Church and the Language School.

This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with fellow music lovers and share the joy of singing Christmas carols. For those traveling from nearby towns, parking is available at the San Francisco market for just €1, and carpooling options are offered from Nerja and Torrox.

Those interested can find out more by contacting 657 951 755 (English) or 653 150 058 (Spanish), or by emailing coraxaliacoral@gmail.com. Whether you’re a seasoned singer or just love to spread holiday cheer, Coraxalia welcomes everyone to join their merry musical journey!

Passion of Flamenco

EL RINCON DEL ARTE, a flamenco venue in Torrox, is bringing the passion of traditional Spanish music and dance to life. This tablao, reminiscent of the classic singing cafés, showcases flamenco in all its forms, creating an immersive cultural experience for everyone.

This Saturday, November 9, attendees can enjoy a spectacular flamenco performance featuring the talented Rocío Portillo on dance, María José Bueno delivering powerful vocals, and Curro de María on guitar. It’s set to be an unforgettable evening filled with energy and artistry.

Located at Plaza de la Hoya, 12, El Rincón del Arte offers not only captivating performances but also a delightful menu of Mediterranean tapas. Guests can enjoy delicious dishes while soaking in the rich rhythms of flamenco.

Tickets start at just €12 and can be reserved through giglon.com or by calling 615441449 or 645386408. Don’t miss out on this chance to experience authentic Spanish culture in a warm and welcoming atmosphere!

