By Johanna Gardener • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 9:00 • 2 minutes read

Norwegians want hand sanitizer dispensers back Credit:Shutterstock:Jacktamroy

As life returns to normal after Covid-19, a new survey reveals that 62 percent of Norwegians wish to see hand sanitizer dispensers make a comeback in public spaces, emphasizing their role in preventing infections and controlling the spread of bacteria.

Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would seem that hand sanitizer dispensers have vanished into thin air. What once was a dispensable item in every vehicle, building and public place is now barely seen, even in the entrances of pharmacies, hospitals and health centres.

62 per cent of Norwegians want hand sanitizer dispensers back

In Norway, 62 per cent of Norwegians want full hand dispensers back. In a new survey, they argued that it was important for them to have full hand sanitizer dispensers in shops and other public places to control infection and the spread of bacteria.

Kaja Marienborg, Bioengineer and Chairperson at the Nito Bioengineering Institute emphasizes the importance of good hygiene and mitigating the risk of infection, even in a society that might not currently be undergoing a major pandemic. In another survey that was carried out by Norstat for Nito, almost half of Norwegians said that they found that hand sanitizer dispensers were nearly always empty.

In a press release, Marienborg said: “Although the spread of viruses such as influenza, covid-19 and communicable diseases also occurs in many other ways not only through direct contact with infected surfaces, one should not underestimate the importance of available – and filled – hand sanitizer dispensers in areas where people travel.”

Important to maintain awareness of good public hygiene and this can start with hand gels

After the Covid-19 pandemic which struck globally between 2019-2020, many people became more concerned by hygiene. Public awareness surrounding shared public services was rife and good health practices including hand washing and smothering coughs and sneezes to not spread infection were promoted. In Norway, this change of habits was felt among 86 per cent of citizens and as many as 62 per cent have reiterated the importance of making sure hand sanitizer dispensers are filled and refilled regularly as a consequence.

Marienborg stresses that especially as Norway approaches winter months, where illnesses abound – including flu and common colds – hand hygiene can help to control the spread of infection.

Could the call for hand sanitizer in public places spread across Europe?

Hand disinfection is indeed just one part of maintaining hygiene. Regular cleaning of surfaces like floors, countertops, and especially high-touch areas in public spaces—such as handrails and seats in public transportation—remains essential for reducing the spread of germs. However, using hand sanitizer serves as a valuable first step, raising public awareness around good hygiene practices and fostering a sense of shared responsibility. Over time, we may see a similar commitment to enhanced public hygiene across other European countries, contributing not only to the prevention of seasonal illnesses but also to the broader goal of a cleaner, healthier society.

