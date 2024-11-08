Calahonda to run dry on Tuesday

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 0:56 • 1 minute read

A drop of water. Credit: VladKK/shutterstock.com

Watch out Calahonda; the water is off yet again on Tuesday, November 12 in the morning, so plan your day well.

Between Calle Monte Paraíso, parts of Calle Jaén, Calle Córdoba, and Calle José Orbaneja, and very possibly any where south of Avenida de España and Avenida de Cortijo, expect hissing dry taps in the morning of Tuesday.

Acosol, the water company operating the pipes in Calahonda, has announced that they will need to cut off the supply temporarily as they carry out needed repair work on the water tank that feeds the general area of the Monte Paraíso area. They apologise for the inconvenience and hope to get the water back flowing as soon as possible.

The cuts to the water supply, they hope, will take place between 8am and 2pm. So, early showers that morning. Bottled water will be the order of the day.