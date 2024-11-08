By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 13:29 • 1 minute read

Image: OlgaBombologna / Shutterstock.com.

Age Concern Costa Blanca South is holding its Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 16.

The Fair is set to start at 10:00.AM at the Age Concern Centre on Calle Paganini, Urb La Siesta in Torrevieja.

This festive event promises a day filled with holiday cheer, featuring live music and carols by the Melody Makers, a barbecue and traditional mince pies. Stroll through stalls offering cakes, bags, jewellery, and more, and try your luck at the bottle tombola.

Mega Raffle

A mega raffle will also take place, with the main prize being a 40-inch TV. Raffle tickets are just €1 each and are available for purchase at the Age Concern Centre and Charity Shops.

All proceeds from sales and donations will go directly to supporting the charity’s work in the community.

Age Concern is a non-profit charity dedicated to supporting people over the age of 50, regardless of nationality.

More Information

Their centre is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM. For more information about the centre, you can call (+34) 966 786 887.

Additionally, Age Concern operates charity shops, one in central Torrevieja and another in Los Montesinos.