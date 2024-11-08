Sierra de los Filabres conservation efforts

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 22:47
• 1 minute read
Efforts to protect Sierra de los Filabres aim to preserve Almería’s green heritage. Credit: Wikipedia
The Sierra de los Filabres, Almería’s largest mountain range and largest forested area, is the focus of new conservation efforts to protect its rich biodiversity and prevent deforestation.
Covering approximately 18,000 hectares, and 50km in length, this forest is home to diverse flora and fauna, offering an essential green space in an otherwise arid region.
The Almería Provincial Council, in partnership with various environmental organisations, has launched initiatives aimed at sustainable forest management. These include reforestation, habitat restoration, and fire prevention measures, all critical to preserving this unique ecosystem. By increasing the region’s tree cover and managing invasive species, the project aims to enhance the forest’s natural resilience.
In addition to environmental benefits, these efforts support local communities by creating jobs in forestry and conservation. Manuel de la Torre, Almería’s Deputy for the Environment, emphasised the importance of these projects, noting that they help combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, and maintain the Sierra as a vital resource for residents and visitors.
The initiative also promotes eco-tourism by ensuring that trails, viewpoints, and educational programmes are accessible, fostering a greater appreciation for the natural world. These conservation efforts seek to safeguard the Sierra de los Filabres, ensuring it remains a haven for wildlife and a treasured destination for nature enthusiasts long into the future.
Find more Almería news
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.