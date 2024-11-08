By Nina Cook • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 22:47 • 1 minute read

Efforts to protect Sierra de los Filabres aim to preserve Almería’s green heritage. Credit: Wikipedia

The Sierra de los Filabres, Almería’s largest mountain range and largest forested area, is the focus of new conservation efforts to protect its rich biodiversity and prevent deforestation.

Covering approximately 18,000 hectares, and 50km in length, this forest is home to diverse flora and fauna, offering an essential green space in an otherwise arid region.

Sierra de los Filabres conservation efforts

The Almería Provincial Council, in partnership with various environmental organisations, has launched initiatives aimed at sustainable forest management. These include reforestation, habitat restoration, and fire prevention measures, all critical to preserving this unique ecosystem. By increasing the region’s tree cover and managing invasive species, the project aims to enhance the forest’s natural resilience.

In addition to environmental benefits, these efforts support local communities by creating jobs in forestry and conservation. Manuel de la Torre, Almería’s Deputy for the Environment, emphasised the importance of these projects, noting that they help combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, and maintain the Sierra as a vital resource for residents and visitors.

Safeguarding Sierra de los Filabres

The initiative also promotes eco-tourism by ensuring that trails, viewpoints, and educational programmes are accessible, fostering a greater appreciation for the natural world. These conservation efforts seek to safeguard the Sierra de los Filabres, ensuring it remains a haven for wildlife and a treasured destination for nature enthusiasts long into the future.

