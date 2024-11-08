England get UEFA rematch against Spain

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward
Published: 08 Nov 2024
The groups have just been announced for which national teams will face off in the UEFA Women’s Nations League championships to be played in 2025, giving England one more shot at beating ‘La Roja.’
The most important match in the history of the Spanish team will have a female rematch. La Roja are already crowned world and national champions. Olga Carmona sealed that victory as European champion 2 years ago, played at Wembley on England’s home turf.
Spain’s men’s team snatched the UEFA Cup from England’s grasp at UEFA Euro 2024 in the nail-bitting 86th minute in July 2024. Can the England women grab glory back in 2025?
Championship women holders, Spain, will face England, Belgium, and Portugal in their group first round matches, it has just been announced.
After Spain plays at the end of November (against Korea and France), in February 2025, Montse Tomé’s team will officially compete again for the new Nations title. The tournament will begin with a group stage, which is going to be completed in six days, the first two being between February 19 and 26, 2025.
Days 3 and 4 are to be fought between April 2 and 8. And then between May 28 and June 3, 2025, the fifth and sixth rounds. Only the first classified of each group will reach the semis.
Groups:
Group A1
Germany, Holland, Austria, and Scotland
Group A2
France, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland
Group A3
Spain, England, Belgium, and Portugal
Group A4
Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Wales
