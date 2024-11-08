 England get UEFA rematch against Spain « Euro Weekly News
England get UEFA rematch against Spain

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 0:17 • 1 minute read

Spanish squad celebrate, 2023

Spanish squad, 2023 Credit: Credit: Marta Fernandez Jimenez- Shuerstock

The groups have just been announced for which national teams will face off in the UEFA Women’s Nations League championships to be played in 2025, giving England one more shot at beating ‘La Roja.’

The most important match in the history of the Spanish team will have a female rematch. La Roja are already crowned world and national champions. Olga Carmona sealed that victory as European champion 2 years ago, played at Wembley on England’s home turf.

Spain’s men’s team snatched the UEFA Cup from England’s grasp at UEFA Euro 2024 in the nail-bitting 86th minute in July 2024. Can the England women grab glory back in 2025?

UEFA Nations League, Spain meets England

Championship women holders, Spain, will face England, Belgium, and Portugal in their group first round matches, it has just been announced.

After Spain plays at the end of November (against Korea and France), in February 2025, Montse Tomé’s team will officially compete again for the new Nations title. The tournament will begin with a group stage, which is going to be completed in six days, the first two being between February 19 and 26, 2025.

Days 3 and 4 are to be fought between April 2 and 8. And then between May 28 and June 3, 2025, the fifth and sixth rounds. Only the first classified of each group will reach the semis. 

Groups:

Group A1
Germany, Holland, Austria, and Scotland

Group A2
France, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland

Group A3
Spain, England, Belgium, and Portugal

Group A4
Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Wales

