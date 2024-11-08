By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 9:25 • 2 minutes read

Monkey Escapes! Residents Warned to Keep Doors Locked and Call 911 If Spotted. Credit: Shutterstock, achikochi

Monkey Business in South Carolina: Forty Escapees on the Loose.

Residents Warned to Keep Doors Locked and Call 911 If Spotted – But Whatever You Do, Don’t Monkey Around.

Thermal Cameras and Traps Deployed to Recapture Escaped Primates.

Forty monkeys have gone ape and broken free from a research facility in South Carolina following Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections. Experts believe that the monkeys in question have no idea what the elections are, or who Donald Trump is, but that they decided to escape anyway. The escape has understandably left locals in Yemassee on high alert. The primates staged a daring escape from the Alpha Genesis research centre on Wednesday night, sending authorities scrambling to contain the runaway rascals.

Police are urging residents to lock their doors and windows tight immediately as a precaution against any surprise visitors. Locals have been strictly warned not to “interact” with the mischievous monkeys if they spot one – and to immediately dial 911 instead.

The hunt for the cheeky escapees is already in full swing, with thermal imaging cameras and traps set up across the area in hopes of tracking them down before they get up to any more monkeyshines. This isn’t the first time Alpha Genesis has found itself in the hot seat – back in 2016, 19 monkeys made a break for it but were wrangled back six hours later.

Research Gone Bananas: Who is Alpha Genesis?

The Alpha Genesis facility, based about 50 miles west of Charleston, claims to provide “nonhuman primate products and bio-research services” with over 100 acres dedicated to quarantine, breeding, and clinical trials. Specialising in treatments for brain disease, the company promises the ‘highest standards of care’ for its primates – but it seems the monkeys had a very different opinion on the matter.

The company hasn’t revealed the exact breed of the escapees, but its website notes it houses both macaque and capuchin monkeys, which are known to be among the naughtiest types. With the furry fugitives still on the loose, Yemassee is keeping its eyes peeled and hoping these escapees will be back behind bars soon, or perhaps that they find a spot in the wild where they can run free.

Stay tuned as this monkey business unfolds – will the facility finally learn to keep a tighter grip on its residents, or will Yemassee see more of these primate prison breaks?

Get more news from around the US.

Find more Spanish news stories in English.