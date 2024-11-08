By Letara Draghia • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 11:51 • 1 minute read

French Defence Minister, Sébastien Lecornu. Credit: Shutterstock, Antonin Albert

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu held discussions in Paris on Wednesday and highlighted the need for Europe to play a more active role in its own defence.

The ministers outlined a shared vision for enhancing European security, aiming to engage the UK, Poland and Italy in discussions next week to promote this goal.

Franco-German unity for enhanced European Security

Germany at NATO shared Pistorius’ sentiments on Franco-German cooperation as essential for a secure Europe.

“We have achieved a lot in Europe, but need to do more for the coming years. Franco-German unity is a major part of this. Europe’s freedom and security depend on whether we are able and willing to defend them credibly,” Pistorius said.

The two ministers believe that involving key European players like the UK will help reinforce Europe’s collective defence. As security challenges intensify across France and the rest of the continent, Germany and France emphasised the importance of united efforts to bolster Europe’s defence against potential threats.

Europe to maintain military spending

Following the meeting, both ministers reiterated the need for Europe to maintain military spending commitments, especially with NATO allies. The recent re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. President has renewed concerns about Europe’s dependency on American defence support. This shift prompted Lecornu and Pistorius to urge NATO members to ensure that defence budgets translate into “visible, substantial contributions” to reinforce NATO’s position.

Lecornu noted that Europe must show a credible commitment to its own security, reflecting Trump’s past criticism of European defence budgets. The forthcoming discussions with the UK, Poland and Italy aim to nurture greater cooperation and shared responsibility in developing Europe’s security.