How much Spanish should you learn?

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 22:32 • 2 minutes read

I don’t understand. Credit: fizkes - Shutterstock.

Spain is currently reconsidering its immigration policies and an amnesty for those already in the country without the correct papers, but there is a catch.

New rules are said to be coming in that will give permission to those already in Spain, or with a strong connection to the country, along with certain other requirements. Despite post-Brexit rules and a backlash against some less than legal residence statuses, the government of Spain is currently drafting a new law that could see many already in the country given the right to remain if they have strong family ties, work links, or a demonstrably strong link to the country in general. This last one is interesting.

Although the white paper has yet to be published, we already know that there are moves to boost the economy and depleting populations in villages with so-called ‘digital nomads’. Now the government’s scope is broadening. With many still working in the cash-for-wages market and EES digital identification for travel about to begin, the Spanish government can see the benefit of retaining workers in the economy, rather than forcing them to leave.

New ‘arraigo’ resident permits require applicants to learn more Spanish

Among a variety of stipulations that would be assessed on application to remain in Spain will be economic self-sufficiency (so not to burden the state); private health insurance; and a genuine reason to have chosen Spain.

One of those factors taken into consideration will be the language. ¿Qué tal es tu nivel de español? Currently, those applying for Spanish nationality have to show a minimum A2 level of Spanish, a low level, but one that demonstrates the ability to interact in everyday situations. The evaluation is carried out in an interview, not only on the subject of how to order a café con leche, but also on elements of Spanish culture. It is expected that the new looser ‘roots’ rules (known as Arraigo) will also contain an element of language testing.

Learning a language is not just words

However, language is not only words. Communication is also understanding cultural context and what lies between the lines. When an English speaker says, ‘It’s not my cup of tea,’ they are probably not discussing the ownership of a beverage. Likewise, when a Spaniard privately uses the common phrase, ‘Me cago en la leche,’ they really don’t mean it literally. So, please don’t try to run it through Google Translate, because you might not like the response. It is simply a common expression of frustration, which may be rude, but even top Spanish politicians have been heard using it in public.

On winning the FIFA World Cup in July 2024, two Spanish players chanted ‘Gibraltar, Español’ just after they beat the English with a last-minute goal. Were they attempting to cause a diplomatic incident? No. Anyone familiar with the culture of Spain knows that this was just playful teasing with zero bad intention.

The question is, how much Spanish will you need to know? How much Spanish should you know to be allowed to remain in Spain?

In Germany, the standard of German expected for residency is B1, or a lower-intermediate level.

France expects a good level of French to be spoken by residency applicants, and they may be raising the bar in the near future.

The UK expects a B1 level as minimum, while Spain is more forgiving.