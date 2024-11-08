By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 13:08 • 2 minutes read

Palma airport. Credit: AENA

If you’re flying from Palma Airport soon, be aware of recent updates – don’t automatically head to the fourth floor as usual. After 27 years, the security checkpoint at Palma de Mallorca’s Son Sant Joan Airport has been relocated to the second check-in floor. This is just one of several changes introduced as part of the airport’s remodelling and expansion plans.

These are the changes already in place from Wednesday November 6.

1)New security checkpoints

18 security lines, each with advanced scanning arches, have been installed, with plans to increase the number to 44. These lines feature EDS CB technology, which uses advanced 3D scanning that allows passengers to leave liquids and electronic devices in their bags.

Additionally, the new Automatic Tray Return System (ATRS) has been implemented. This system automatically returns trays to passengers and redirects any trays requiring additional inspection to a separate line, improving the flow and speed of the security process.

These updates are expected to ease passenger flow and reduce queues, especially during the high season.

Halving the time to check-in

2)More direct access to boarding gates

Once passengers clear security on the second floor, they will have direct access to specific boarding modules:

– Module A: for British tourists and passengers from non-Schengen countries.

– Module B: for inter-island flights,

– Module C: for domestic and Schengen-area international flights.

– Module D: for domestic flights.

Also, being in the centre of the floor guarantees a shorter distance to the EMT bus station towards Palma city.

3)New arrangements for arrivals

Passengers arriving from both national and international flights will use Module D to access the baggage reclaim area. For passengers arriving on inter-island flights via Module B without checked baggage, a temporary corridor has been set up to streamline their exit route.

4)Inter-island flights

Passengers on inter-island flights now have a shorter journey from the terminal to reach check-in, with easy access from there to both the car park and departures.

5)Fourth floor closed for renovations

The fourth floor is now closed for renovations, as it is being transformed into a shopping and dining area with shops and restaurants, including a previously unused terrace space. By Easter 2025, this floor is expected to reopen as a restricted area, with security filters on the fourth floor allowing passengers to go straight to their boarding gates.

These changes are being implemented immediately, while others will roll out gradually as part of an extensive works plan launched in February 2023. This project, with a 39-month timeline and an investment of approximately 200 million euros, aims to enhance the airport’s infrastructure and services.