By Nina Cook • Updated: 08 Nov 2024 • 18:36 • 1 minute read

Mojacar hosts the annual exhibition of the Vera International Photo Club. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

The Vera International Photo Club (VIPC) presents its eagerly awaited annual photography exhibition this November, featuring the work of 22 members at the Fuente de Mojácar Art Centre.

Supported by Mojácar’s Department of Culture, the exhibition is open to the public from November 2 to November 30.

The opening event on November 2 drew a large audience, offering an opportunity for attendees to engage with the photographers and share their impressions, fostering an atmosphere of dialogue and artistic appreciation.

Vera International Photo Club’s exhibition

The exhibition displays around 100 high-quality photographs, encompassing a wide range of styles: landscapes, portraits, abstract photography, wildlife, nature, and scenes of Spanish life. Each image reflects the dedication and talent of its creator, making this show a must-visit for lovers of visual art.

Additionally, the exhibition includes a projection of over 700 photographs submitted by club members as part of their themed monthly challenges throughout the year.

The Vera International Photo Club is a community of over 80 photography enthusiasts, including professionals, amateurs, and beginners of various nationalities, such as Spaniards, Swedes, Norwegians, Belgians, Dutch, and a substantial representation from the British community. All members, whether residents or visitors to the eastern Almería region, find in the club a space for exchange and learning.

The exhibition will be on until the end of this month, so head to the Fuente de Mojácar Art Centre and check it out!

