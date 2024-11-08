Last Chance appeal for helping hands

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 15:02 • 2 minutes read

Effects of the recent flooding. Credit: Jacqui Ross

Storm damage in the Malaga province continues to be an enormous struggle for many as the clearing up continues.

Last Chance Animal Rescue Center in Pizarra are literally up to their knees in mud, unable to let their animals outside as the cost of clean-up machinery eats into their budget.

On Tuesday, October 29, flash flooding roared through the rescue centre with waist-high levels of water, leaving half a metre of thick mud covering the animal rescue centre. ‘It was literally a mini tsunami; it came that fast and without warning. The flood only lasted about 4 hours before waters receded, but what was left behind over the entire 5,000-square metre plot makes it impossible for our cats and dogs to access their outside play areas,’ Jacqui Ross from Last Chance told Euro Weekly News. ‘They are all confined to their small bedrooms indoors.’

The organisation has had to rent a digger at €94 a day, making a significant dent in their budget – money that comes solely from donations. Thankfully they did not suffer any losses in the rescued animals thanks to their quick actions, but currently, due to the mud and the serious risk of to the animals, they are racing against the clock to get back to normal.

‘Volunteers have been turning up with buckets trying to help us move the mud. It is taking forever. We had a great day Tuesday (November 5) when the company Pro Reno Marbella came with their 20-strong workforce and gave us a full day of back-breaking mud shifting,’ says Jaqui. ‘But we still need help.’

‘We have lost all our staff accommodation and furnishings, including fridges/freezers, sofas, lighting, kitchen areas, dog houses, cattery beds, and outside animal water buckets. We were lucky enough that we saved everything inside the higher ground brick-built shelter part,’ she said.

‘We need hands-on help with this mammoth clean-up task. We need to resurface all dog pens with gravel, repairs, and, in some places, renew damaged fencing and gates. We now only have one functioning water tank and water pump serving the whole shelter.’

Last Chance Animal Rescue Center has 80 rescued dogs and 10 cats in 3 annex buildings, locked inside, and they desperately need the help of the local community to rebuild their shelter. They need builders, carpenters, electricians and plumbers, and people to get their hands dirty. Donations for things lost in the terrible muddy floods as well are needed, although Jacqui says that thanks to the quick and generous response from the community, they already have plenty of blankets.

Their four members of staff are currently forced to live in caravans while bit by bit they rebuild their accommodation. ‘We are in such a muddy mess.’

Last Chance Animal Rescue Center, Pizarra, needs all hands on deck. Anyone free to go and get their hands dirty and muck in at the weekend will be warmly received. The centre relies on donations and if anyone can help, the charity has links to places where donations can be made.