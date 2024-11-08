Locals share reactions to US election

By Mitch Cordner • Updated: 08 Nov 2024 • 9:34 • 1 minute read

Donald Trump has done it again. Hear what locals have to say. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election results make waves across the Atlantic, people in Costa Blanca North are reflecting on what the outcome might mean for the world.

I spoke to residents in the Costa Blanca North area to capture their reactions and opinions on this highly anticipated and much-discussed election.

Not Surprised, But Not Cheerful

Grace wasn’t surprised Donald Trump won a second term, but she feels a bit of worry and admits it doesn’t feel great. She’s mostly worried about how her American friends are taking the news: “The friends of mine, particularly the women that are American, are devastated by the news and are really worried about how it will affect their future, and how it will affect worldwide politics as well.”

An Interesting Character

Karin is more intrigued by Trump:

“I find him quite interesting actually, but not for political reasons. I just think he is so crazy, as well as what comes out of his mouth… he’s just so direct.”

“Need Someone Younger”

John is 80 years old and originally hails from Scotland. He thinks Donald Trump’s re-election could spell trouble:

“I don’t like the man. He’s a businessman – he’s not a politician, never has been and he never will be. And he’s very, very unpredictable.”

John added that the ages of the recent presidents are also a concern:

“Biden, he was too old for the job. And Trump! He’s even older. He’s too old. They need someone young, someone with a bit of get-up-and-go!”

The election’s results have sparked a range of reactions from locals in Costa Blanca North, with each having a idea on what this means for the future.

Some see reasons for interest and others express worry, one thing is clear: Donald Trump remains a polarising and provocative figure, sparking discussion around the world.