Meals for Valencia

Caption: The non-profit has been working around the clock. Credit: Carmencita

The not-for-profit group Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria has been supporting DANA victims with tens of thousands of meals delivered to Valencia.

Alicante has united in a remarkable display of solidarity to assist its Valencian neighbours affected by the DANA. Over the past weekend, the Alicante Technification Center became a hub of activity, collecting more than 260 tons of supplies, thanks to the contributions of local residents.

Among the many organisations stepping up is Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria, affiliated with the Alicante Chamber of Commerce and supported by businesses like Carmencita. The group has mobilised over 300 volunteers who have been working tirelessly to prepare and deliver hot meals to communities devastated by the storm.

On Sunday alone, approximately 8,500 meals were distributed in Valencia, with volunteers filling nine trucks that departed from the kitchens in Mutxamel, just outside of Alicante, to various affected municipalities including Turís and Sedaví. Meal distributions commenced on November 1, with over 6,000 meals delivered on the first day and nearly 8,000 served by Saturday.

These meals include fruit, cookies, water, and soft drinks, all prepared in the organisation’s kitchens. Volunteers have been working tirelessly from 9am to 7pm at the Riodel Business Park in Mutxamel, ensuring that essential supplies, such as food, diapers, and water, reach those in need.



