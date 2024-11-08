By Nina Cook • Updated: 08 Nov 2024 • 18:56 • 1 minute read

Almería’s Intermodal Station becomes the first in Spain with recognised accessibility certification. Credit: Wikipedia

Almería’s Intermodal Station has become Spain’s first railway and bus station to be awarded the universal accessibility certification by AENOR.

This pioneering recognition highlights the station’s comprehensive accessibility measures, making it easier for passengers with reduced mobility to navigate the station independently.

The award stems from meticulous enhancements overseen by ADIF (Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias) to create a more inclusive environment, ensuring that passengers of all abilities can travel with ease. These modifications cover a range of areas, including ramps, elevators, tactile ground surface indicators, and accessible ticketing and waiting areas. This commitment to inclusivity aligns with ADIF’s broader strategy to make all its transport hubs accessible, aiming to set a benchmark across Spain’s transport infrastructure.

Jorge Ballesteros, the Regional Director for ADIF, expressed pride in the achievement, noting that Almería’s Intermodal Station now serves as a model for other stations in Spain. He underscored the importance of equal access, emphasising the need for all travellers to feel independent and comfortable within public spaces.

This certification not only marks a significant milestone for Almería but also reinforces Spain’s dedication to enhancing travel experiences through inclusive, accessible infrastructure. The achievement is expected to encourage similar improvements nationwide, as ADIF continues to invest in accessible travel.

