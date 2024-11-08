News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 08 Nov 2024 • 15:39 • 3 minutes read

Revamping Cabo de Palos Image: Cartagena.es

Cabo de Palos Market

CONSTRUCTION is moving forward in Cabo de Palos to improve the area for the popular Sunday market. On October 31, local councillors Diego Ortega from Infrastructure and Belén Romero from Commerce visited the 7,600-square-metre site, which was planned with the input from street vendors.

The project aims to enhance public spaces and roads, creating a better experience for both vendors and shoppers. The Commerce Department is also organising the layout of the 196 market stalls and finding the best spots for public restrooms, making the market more convenient for everyone.

As the work continues, excitement is growing for the market’s future. These improvements will not only support local businesses but also strengthen community ties. With these upgrades, the Cabo de Palos market is set to become an even more lively place for residents and visitors, celebrating local produce every Sunday.

Senior Support

IN a significant move to enhance care for the elderly, the Cartagena City Council is teaming up with the regional government to increase funding for senior services. During a recent meeting, Mayor Noelia Arroyo and Social Policy Minister Conchita Ruiz discussed exciting new initiatives, leading to an impressive 81 per cent rise in the municipal budget for programs aimed at seniors.

This funding boost will triple the resources allocated to the popular Home Assistance program, which serves around 1,100 older residents. Over the next two years, the total budget for these services will reach €13 million, with €12.4 million specifically designated for home assistance and day centres.

The meeting also focused on tackling loneliness among seniors, a growing issue in the community. Cartagena is planning to apply for €1.5 million in European Union recovery funds to support this important issue.

With these enhancements, Cartagena is committed to ensuring that its seniors receive the care and support they deserve, promoting a stronger, more connected community for its aging population.

Local Impact

THE MABS Cancer Support Foundation in San Javier is celebrating after receiving an incredible donation of €13,045 from the Jolly Boys Golf Society. This fantastic contribution will provide vital assistance to cancer patients in the San Javier area, helping to fund essential services like counselling, equipment, transport, complementary therapies, and much more.

The Jolly Boys Golf Society’s commitment to raising funds demonstrates the power of community support in times of need. Their efforts will make a real difference in the lives of local patients, making sure they have access to the help they require on their cancer journey.

With this generous donation, MABS can continue to offer the compassionate care that is so crucial for those affected by cancer. This collaboration highlights how a united community can uplift and support one another, proving that every bit of generosity counts in the fight against cancer. For more information about the work that MABS San Javier does check out their social media page or their website mabscancerfoundation.org.

Holiday Help

ON December 13, from 10 am to 2 pm, La Zona Terraza in Los Alcazares will be busy with holiday spirit as it hosts a charity event benefiting abandoned dogs and cats through PAPS, Los Infiernos Dogs & Cats, and Malcolm’s Cats.

The festive fundraiser will feature stalls, a raffle with exciting prizes, and opportunities to support local animal welfare. Stalls are available for €10, but booking in advance is essential for anyone looking to sell their goods.

Attendees are encouraged to donate essential items for pets, including wet and dry food, treats, collars, leads, and cleaning supplies. The event aims to fill Christmas boxes with these donations, helping pets in need during the holiday season.

Local businesses are also invited to contribute vouchers or gifts for the raffle, gaining recognition for their generosity. For more details or to reserve a stall, contact Elaine +34 711 06 99 06, Jacqui +34 680 14 55 93, or Lotta +34 634 13 28 64 via WhatsApp. Join the effort to make this Christmas brighter for our furry friends!

