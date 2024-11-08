By Johanna Gardener • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 19:23 • 2 minutes read

A rainbow of hope: Notre Dame's bells finally ringing after five years since devastating fire Credit:X:@NotreDameParis

For the first time since 2019, the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral are ringing.

Paris’ beloved, historical landmark went up in flames in 2019 and since then has been undergoing painstaking restoration work to return the globally-renowned building to its former majesty. One of France’s most famous monuments in the heart of the capital will open its doors on December 8.

Notre Dame Cathedral finally restored – a beacon of hope

Today, the bells of Notre Dame rang out loud and clear, a beacon of hope amid the shadows of recent turmoil—an uplifting sound that pierced through the gloom, reminding us that light endures even in dark times. Philippe Jost, who is in charge of the restoration project said: “This is a beautiful, important and symbolic step.”

Emmanuel Macron (2019): Notre Dame will be restored in five years

On April 19, 2019, Parisians and the whole world looked on in absolute horror as the world heritage site and historical masterpiece was ravaged by flames. Many watched the harrowing moment when Notre Dame’s spire fell and were deeply moved. In response to the tragedy, immediate renovation projects were launched, with President Emmanuel Macron pledging to rebuild Notre Dame within five years. The mammoth restoration project cost hundreds of millions of euros and contracted 250 companies and hundreds of experts. Macron also vowed that the finished result would be even more beautiful than before. Macron has kept to his word.

This morning, November 8, shortly before 10:30 am (0930 GMT) the bells chimed individually before harmoniously sounding in unison for about five minutes. The touching ceremony was a relief for Parisians who have seen their much-loved building under scaffolding for five years and have surely missed the sound of its familiar bell chimes.

“It’s November 8 and Notre Dame is telling us: ‘I’m here, waiting for you'”

Alexandre Gougeon, who is managing the re-installation of the bell said: “It’s not perfect yet, but we will make it perfect.” He confirmed that each bell had been sound checked the day before. When part of the northern belfry was destroyed, the bells had been removed, cleaned and then re-positioned. The cathedral’s vice rector, Guillaume Normand, described the warmth of the moment: “We all felt an intense emotion,” he said. Normand went on to add: “It’s November 8 and Notre Dame is telling us: ‘I’m here, waiting for you.’”

Celebrations planned as Notre Dame will open its doors: December 7

Paris is now preparing itself for a weekend of ceremonies and celebration on December 7 and 8. There is currently no confirmed programme for the inauguration of the cathedral, but there has been talk of performances by “great artists of international standing, which is what the cathedral deserves,” – including rumours that former Beatles member Paul McCartney could join the line-up.

When Notre Dame finally opens it doors again, it is expecting to welcome 14 to 15 million visitors every year – an increase on 2017 figures of 12 million before the devastating fire occurred.

