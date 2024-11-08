Online ‘bots’ spread misinformation after DANA

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 16:28 • 2 minutes read

Bonaire underground carpark was completely flooded after DANA (Photo: facebook @angelgarcia)

Following Spain’s worst natural disaster in years, misleading social media posts about DANA are being circulated and causing distress to many, especially those who still have loved ones missing or unaccounted for. DANA is a weather phenomenon that is known as a “cold drop”, and occurs when warm air collides with a stagnant mass of cold air at high altitudes. Automated X accounts, or, bots as they are also known, have been posing as other genuine user accounts with misinformation about the floods, which have killed at least 217 people and caused widespread destruction. These accounts are verified and can interact with other posts to increase the visibility of the content or the profile.

National police send in a diver team after false social media claims

One of these false claims involves the car park at the Bonaire shopping centre in Valencia. The posts shared on social media platforms and Telegram channels falsely stated there were up to 1,000 deaths and claimed that the car park had hundreds of cars inside it. The posts then triggered the national police to launch a rescue operation and divers were sent down into the carpark to search for bodies. However, Spanish police confirmed there were no reports of deaths or any citizens becoming trapped inside their cars. People that were in the shopping mall headed up to the top floor and were rescued, three days later. The mayor of Aldaia, Guillermo Luján, said the place was “practically empty and only had 20 vehicles inside.”

Flase images posted on X stating Valencia council was ‘putting up Christmas lights’ instead of helping with the rescue search

The other misinformation to circulate on social media was reports that Spain was misusing taxpayer money when it should have been used to help with the flood crisis. Tweets were made showing images of Christmas lights going up in Valencia city during the rescue period. One tweet to go viral read: “The mayor of Valencia is putting up the Christmas lights right now, instead of sending workers to help. In addition to being incompetent, they have no heart.” Another one posted: “Valencia City Council is finally getting to work using vehicles and personnel. But its priority is putting up the Christmas lights, not helping to search for thousands of missing people and helping tens of thousands of people affected by the floods, many of whom have been left homeless.” It has since transpired that the images used were of the company who have been given a three-year contract to install Christmas lights in the city of Valencia and were from work they began before the floods. Work has temporarily stopped as the Valencian region still mourns after one of the worst floods to hit Europe in a century.