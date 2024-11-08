By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 7:56 • 1 minute read

. Image: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock.com

Petrer has officially launched its Christmas voucher initiative

Registration for the campaign can be completed online at petrer.bonosconsumo.es or in person at either: Espai Blanc (Calle Gabriel Payá, 14) or the Clara Campoamor Municipal Centre (Avenida Óscar Esplá, 6).

Eligibility for the consumer vouchers is open to adults who are registered residents of Petrer as of October 15, 2024, possess a DNI or NIE, and agree to utilise the vouchers at participating establishments.

To promote fairness in distribution, individuals who received vouchers during the autumn campaign will not be able to participate in the Christmas edition.

Voucher Collection

Vouchers will be available for collection on November 25 and 26. Those who registered online will receive their vouchers digitally, while in-person registrants can pick them up at Espai Blanc and the Clara Campoamor Centre.

Additionally, from November 25 until the campaign concludes on December 22, vouchers can be collected at the Consumer Offices and OMIC, located at Calle Alfonso XII, number 7.

Consumers can start using their vouchers from December 2, and they will remain valid for 7 calendar days.

Any vouchers that are not redeemed within this timeframe will be reallocated to individuals on a reserve list, extending their validity for another 7 days. This process will continue until all vouchers have been distributed or the campaign ends on December 22.