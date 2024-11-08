Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 7:56
• 1 minute read
. Image: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock.com
Petrer has officially launched its Christmas voucher initiative
Registration for the campaign can be completed online at petrer.bonosconsumo.es or in person at either: Espai Blanc (Calle Gabriel Payá, 14) or the Clara Campoamor Municipal Centre (Avenida Óscar Esplá, 6).
Eligibility for the consumer vouchers is open to adults who are registered residents of Petrer as of October 15, 2024, possess a DNI or NIE, and agree to utilise the vouchers at participating establishments.
To promote fairness in distribution, individuals who received vouchers during the autumn campaign will not be able to participate in the Christmas edition.
Vouchers will be available for collection on November 25 and 26. Those who registered online will receive their vouchers digitally, while in-person registrants can pick them up at Espai Blanc and the Clara Campoamor Centre.
Additionally, from November 25 until the campaign concludes on December 22, vouchers can be collected at the Consumer Offices and OMIC, located at Calle Alfonso XII, number 7.
Consumers can start using their vouchers from December 2, and they will remain valid for 7 calendar days.
Any vouchers that are not redeemed within this timeframe will be reallocated to individuals on a reserve list, extending their validity for another 7 days. This process will continue until all vouchers have been distributed or the campaign ends on December 22.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.