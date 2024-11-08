By Letara Draghia • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 13:16 • 2 minutes read

Zurich, Switzerland. Credit: Pixabay, Sonyuser

Switzerland’s population is set to be capped at 10 million under a controversial proposal initiated by the far-right Swiss People’s Party (SVP).

The plan seeks to restrict immigration and has sparked widespread debate in Switzerland.

The Swiss People’s Party’s population cap

The Swiss People’s Party (SVP), known for its strict stance on immigration, proposed the population cap in response to rapid population growth. Switzerland’s current population is close to nine million, and SVP’s initiative demands a strict population cap of 10 million by 2050.

If the initiative is successful, the government would be required to restrict immigration once the population reaches 9.5 million, prohibiting certain foreign residents, including asylum seekers, from gaining permanent residence or citizenship.

This move could be up for a national vote as early as 2026, following the collection of over 100,000 supporting signatures in 2023, as reported by news.com.au.

Is a population cap a threat to Switzerland’s economy?

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has openly criticised the initiative, stating that it poses a “dangerous” risk to the economy. At a recent Bloomberg event in Zurich, Keller-Sutter stressed that Switzerland’s health sector and other vital industries heavily depend on foreign workers, particularly qualified professionals like doctors and nurses.

“When people talk about immigration or migration, what they mean is asylum seekers. They don’t really mean the qualified staff in hospitals, the doctors we need,” Keller-Sutter said.

The SVP, however, has argued that unchecked immigration threatens Switzerland.

“The situation in Switzerland is serious: we have mass immigration, we have big problems with people seeking asylum,” said SVP parliamentary leader Thomas Aeschi, as reported by the Mail Online.

Business leaders across Switzerland are voicing concerns about the proposed cap’s impact on the labour market. According to the Swiss Federal Office for Migration, “Foreigners have contributed significantly to offsetting the shortage of skilled and unskilled labour.”

The Swiss economy relies heavily on a foreign workforce, with around 31 per cent of residents born abroad in 2022, according to migrationpolicy.org. To make matters potentially worse for the economy, around 110 billionaires are reportedly leaving Switzerland. Switzerland also recently invested a huge sum of 250 million Swiss Francs in renovating the renowned hospitality school, École Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), where students are taught to be the next generation of luxury hoteliers.

The Mail Online reported that in 2023 alone, 180,000 people moved to Switzerland, largely for employment, highlighting the essential role of immigration in the country’s economy.

If the initiative reaches a national vote and passes, Switzerland’s immigration laws would undergo major changes. For now, the Swiss government is working to counteract the SVP’s campaign, highlighting the importance of foreign workers to Switzerland’s economy and society.

For expats in Switzerland, these potential changes could have long-lasting effects on residency options and job opportunities in the country. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.